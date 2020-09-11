Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Sept. 11
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison takes questions, and Children's Wish/Make a Wish struggling to keep up in the pandemic.

Currently 11 active COVID-19 cases on P.E.I.

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club will have its annual fundraising ride on P.E.I. and will donate proceeds to Children's Wish for the first time. (Submitted by Sam Sanderson)

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison takes questions from the CBC's Kerry Campbell.

COVID-19 has delayed many wishes for Children's Wish/Make a Wish P.E.I. chapter and the number of people waiting for a wish to be granted grows every day as this crisis continues.

Montague's Artisans on Main is moving to a new location across the river after the pandemic put financial stress on the non-profit gallery.

The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association is trying to get federal support programs for fishermen changed because new fishermen don't qualify for the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant program, the Canada Emergency Business Account or the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

Lobster fishermen new to the industry are hoping for access to a number of COVID-19 support programs. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

COVID-19 rules mean it will cost more money to administer flu shots this year, and P.E.I. pharmacists want the province to cover those costs.

Shortages have been a part of the pandemic, and the latest item in short supply is mason jars in pickling season.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 55 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

