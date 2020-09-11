Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison takes questions from the CBC's Kerry Campbell.

COVID-19 has delayed many wishes for Children's Wish/Make a Wish P.E.I. chapter and the number of people waiting for a wish to be granted grows every day as this crisis continues.

Montague's Artisans on Main is moving to a new location across the river after the pandemic put financial stress on the non-profit gallery.

The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association is trying to get federal support programs for fishermen changed because new fishermen don't qualify for the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant program, the Canada Emergency Business Account or the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

Lobster fishermen new to the industry are hoping for access to a number of COVID-19 support programs. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

COVID-19 rules mean it will cost more money to administer flu shots this year, and P.E.I. pharmacists want the province to cover those costs.

Shortages have been a part of the pandemic, and the latest item in short supply is mason jars in pickling season.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 55 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of active cases on P.E.I. to 11. One is an essential worker in her 30s, and the other is a man in his 20s, and both are related to international travel, a government release said.

Last summer there were 83,750 jobs in the provincial economy. That's down 4.1 per cent this year. Here's a look at how the top sectors have done.

Whether general election or byelection, voting will look different under COVID-19, Elections P.E.I. says.

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.