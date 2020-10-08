A COVID-19 outbreak in Moncton, N.B., could prompt changes to the Atlantic bubble, in which residents of all four Atlantic provinces are permitted to travel freely without a requirement to self-isolate, says.P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

New Brunswick health officials have identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 at the Moncton Costco Optical Centre and Moncton St-Hubert restaurant, sites popular with Islanders making day trips to shop in the Moncton area.

While the Liberal candidate is hoping to meet voters on the doorstep during the byelection campaign in District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe, the PCs and NDP say they will not knock on doors, to reduce the chance of coronavirus transmission.

The federal COVID-19 alert app, announced as coming to P.E.I. last week, became available on the Island Thursday.P.E.I.

Sen. Percy Downe says CBC News: Compass should not have been suspended during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and wants the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to ensure it won't happen again.

There have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 58 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Full-contact hockey will be part of the new normal on P.E.I.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging and "scary" for Island residents with intellectual and physical disabilities, says the executive director of the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities.

Starting Thursday, travellers were no longer being screened by New Brunswick officials at the Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia borders

