The Green Party of Canada was going to elect a new leader in Charlottetown this weekend, but pandemic restrictions have forced it to move to a virtual space.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison gave CBC News: Compass an update on changes that came into effect Thursday under the province's new normal.

Hockey fans will be allowed in the stands at Charlottetown Islanders games, although tickets will be very limited to allow for physical distancing.

A Charlottetown man who is awaiting sentencing for failure to self-isolate due to COVID-19 has had other criminal charges related to a domestic disturbance the day of his arrest sent to an alternative measures program.

The P.E.I. economy is performing better than expected in the pandemic, says P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton.

Organizers of the annual Coats for Kids campaign seeking donations of gently-used coats for babies, children and youth on P.E.I. hope Islanders recognize their neighbours will be even more in need of a hand this year due to COVID-19.

Some Islanders living in Montreal say there's uncertainty and lowered morale as the city has been forced into lockdown again with COVID-19 case numbers climbing.

There have been 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

A P.E.I. couple is hoping the U.S. border will reopen in time for them to spend time in their Arizona home this winter.

Coach Atlantic says it lost a $1 million contract after one of its top tour operators from the United States cancelled all visits to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick for 2021.

Following the announcement that all P.E.I. school Christmas craft fairs would be prohibited this year due to COVID-19, a new weekend craft shop for local artisans is opening on the Island leading up to the holidays.

The P.E.I. giant pumpkin weigh-off is closed to the public this year but the scales will still be ready for growers on Thanksgiving weekend.

