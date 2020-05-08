Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 8
An Island MP is warning CERB could be cut off to people who refuse to work, and sign makers are busy.

The streets of downtown Charlottetown have been quiet, but many businesses will be allowed to reopen May 22 and the federal government will expect people to work. (Tony Davis/CBC)

P.E.I. MP Wayne Easter warns if you refuse to work during the pandemic your CERB could be cut off.

Sign makers are busy with stores placing orders for signs and decals to help customers understand COVID-19 restrictions.

MLAs are trying to figure out when and how the P.E.i. Legislature will sit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province announced a one-time $1,000 benefit for essential workers on the Island, and the province's fisheries minister announced several programs to support that industry. 

A system where Islanders and New Brunswickers would be allowed to travel freely across the Confederation Bridge could in place this summer, says P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.

Summer cruise visits to Charlottetown have been cancelled.

If it is Islanders only this tourism season, Anne attractions may suffer more than others. (CBC)

Residents at a nursing home in Belfast, P.E.I., were treated to a Tim Hortons drive-thru in their dining room.

Islanders are being encouraged to staycation this summer to support the tourism industry as it's unlikely visitors from off-Island will be allowed — but will they want to visit attractions based on Anne of Green Gables? Some sites hope so.

The federal government is promising more support for the agriculture and food processing industries.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
  • Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

