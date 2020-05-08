P.E.I. MP Wayne Easter warns if you refuse to work during the pandemic your CERB could be cut off.

Sign makers are busy with stores placing orders for signs and decals to help customers understand COVID-19 restrictions.

MLAs are trying to figure out when and how the P.E.i. Legislature will sit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province announced a one-time $1,000 benefit for essential workers on the Island, and the province's fisheries minister announced several programs to support that industry.

A system where Islanders and New Brunswickers would be allowed to travel freely across the Confederation Bridge could in place this summer, says P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.

Summer cruise visits to Charlottetown have been cancelled.

If it is Islanders only this tourism season, Anne attractions may suffer more than others. (CBC)

Residents at a nursing home in Belfast, P.E.I., were treated to a Tim Hortons drive-thru in their dining room.

Islanders are being encouraged to staycation this summer to support the tourism industry as it's unlikely visitors from off-Island will be allowed — but will they want to visit attractions based on Anne of Green Gables? Some sites hope so.

The federal government is promising more support for the agriculture and food processing industries.

Also in the news

If you're having trouble sleeping during the pandemic, a sleep physician based in Halifax has a few tips.

The Canadian Mental Health Association has had to make some changes to Mental Health Week.

The P.E.I. government says it has saved 40 million kilograms of potatoes from the landfill, but Cavendish Farms says it has not made any promises.

P.E.I. Supreme Court has extended bankruptcy protection in the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

