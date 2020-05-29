An almost instant shift in the market for potatoes has left hundreds of millions of pounds of potatoes unsold.

Dental hygienists will be returning to work June 12.

Applications for seasonal residents to come to the province will open June 1, with the expectation they could start arriving June 15.

The province will start allowing visits for people in long-term care facilities as part of Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s easing of COVID-19 restrictions, which comes into effect on Monday.

Restrictions in daycare centres will ease Monday, but that doesn't necessarily mean there will be a lot of new spaces right away.

The tulip fields are open, with precautions. (AboutMonks/Facebook)

Enjoying the tulip fields will be a drive-thru experience this year.

Cars are also part of the plan for proposed concerts at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival site this summer.

Provincial Health Minister James Aylward once again came under fire for not self-isolating right away after returning to P.E.I. from a health recruitment trip to Ireland in March.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

