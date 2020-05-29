COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 29
2 ways cars could be used for physical distancing
An almost instant shift in the market for potatoes has left hundreds of millions of pounds of potatoes unsold.
Dental hygienists will be returning to work June 12.
Applications for seasonal residents to come to the province will open June 1, with the expectation they could start arriving June 15.
The province will start allowing visits for people in long-term care facilities as part of Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s easing of COVID-19 restrictions, which comes into effect on Monday.
Restrictions in daycare centres will ease Monday, but that doesn't necessarily mean there will be a lot of new spaces right away.
Enjoying the tulip fields will be a drive-thru experience this year.
Cars are also part of the plan for proposed concerts at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival site this summer.
Provincial Health Minister James Aylward once again came under fire for not self-isolating right away after returning to P.E.I. from a health recruitment trip to Ireland in March.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.
Also in the news
- Some restaurants on P.E.I. are busy preparing and making some tough decisions as the province moves closer to allowing dining rooms to open across the Island.
- Staff at P.E.I.'s provincial court have been reimagining how it will operate once it's reopened.
- Here's how three high school teachers are working to reach their students as they learn from home.
- Island high schools have submitted graduation plans and are waiting for approval from the Chief Public Health Office.
- A man travelling through P.E.I. on his way to the Magdalen Islands is upset about the way he was treated on the Island.
- The Canadian Premier League is interested in playing soccer on P.E.I. this year, and that could be a big boost to the tourism industry.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
