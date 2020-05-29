Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 29
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 29

The date is set for dental hygienists to return to work, and farmers are wondering what to plant with hundreds of millions of pounds of last year's potato crop still in storage.

2 ways cars could be used for physical distancing

CBC News ·
In early March all these potatoes were considered sold. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

An almost instant shift in the market for potatoes has left hundreds of millions of pounds of potatoes unsold.

Dental hygienists will be returning to work June 12.

Applications for seasonal residents to come to the province will open June 1, with the expectation they could start arriving June 15.

The province will start allowing visits for people in long-term care facilities as part of Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s easing of COVID-19 restrictions, which comes into effect on Monday.

Restrictions in daycare centres will ease Monday, but that doesn't necessarily mean there will be a lot of new spaces right away.

The tulip fields are open, with precautions. (AboutMonks/Facebook)

Enjoying the tulip fields will be a drive-thru experience this year.

Cars are also part of the plan for proposed concerts at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival site this summer.

Provincial Health Minister James Aylward once again came under fire for not self-isolating right away after returning to P.E.I. from a health recruitment trip to Ireland in March.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.