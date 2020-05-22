Phase 2 of the easing of pandemic restrictions starts today.

The P.E.I. Legislature will hold its first sitting Tuesday since the start of the pandemic, and there have been some changes made.

In-person pre-natal classes have been cancelled, but online classes are now available.

Premier Dennis King defended a decision to allow seasonal residents to begin the pre-approval process to enter the province on June 1 during a Facebook Live Q&A with Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison hosted by CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

New forecasting from the province projects a scenario that could see as many as 27 of P.E.I.'s critical care beds filled with COVID-19 patients.

The powers the government is looking for in an amended Emergency Measures Act do not exist anywhere else, says Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

P.E.I.'s Green Party is calling proposed amendments to the Emergency Measures Act an "astonishing power grab."

A case before the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador is questioning whether provinces have a constitutional right to deny entry to Canadian citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sport leaders on P.E.I. held a virtual conference this week with the chief public health office to discuss resume activities.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Wednesday another 580 tests results had come back negative since the start of the weekend.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

