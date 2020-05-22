Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 22
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 22

Phase 2 of the easing of pandemic restrictions starts today, and changes have been made in the legislature before it opens Tuesday.

Premier Dennis King defends his decision to allow seasonal residents into the province

This tempered glass divider in the P.E.I. Legislature traditionally separated the public gallery from the members' floor. With the public gallery gone, it may assist control of the coronavirus, along with additional panels that have been installed between some members' desks. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Phase 2 of the easing of pandemic restrictions starts today.

The P.E.I. Legislature will hold its first sitting Tuesday since the start of the pandemic, and there have been some changes made.

In-person pre-natal classes have been cancelled, but online classes are now available.

Premier Dennis King defended a decision to allow seasonal residents to begin the pre-approval process to enter the province on June 1 during a Facebook Live Q&A with Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison hosted by CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

New forecasting from the province projects a scenario that could see as many as 27 of P.E.I.'s critical care beds filled with COVID-19 patients.

The powers the government is looking for in an amended Emergency Measures Act do not exist anywhere else, says Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

P.E.I.'s Green Party is calling proposed amendments to the Emergency Measures Act an "astonishing power grab."

A case before the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador is questioning whether provinces have a constitutional right to deny entry to Canadian citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sport leaders on P.E.I. held a virtual conference this week with the chief public health office to discuss resume activities.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Wednesday another 580 tests results had come back negative since the start of the weekend.

