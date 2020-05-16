COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 16

More restrictions have been eased on P.E.I. this weekend.

The province's palliative-care facilities will be increasing the number of designated visitors allowed for compassionate reasons.

Beginning Saturday, up to two visitors per patient will be permitted in palliative care, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, obstetrics and pediatric care.

Restrictions at long-term care facilities will remain in place for now.

The tennis parks at Victoria Park in Charlottetown have reopened.

There will be five courts opened for unorganized recreational singles play. Physical distancing of two metres must be maintained, and no sharing of equipment is permitted between different households.

Pride P.E.I. is planning to have a celebration during Pride Week in July, whether it is all online or a combination of online and live events.

Pride P.E.I. is asking Islanders to display a rainbow in recognition of International Day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia on Sunday.

Lobster fishermen set their traps on Friday, two weeks later than normal. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

The spring lobster season is officially underway after a two-week delay.

P.E.I.'s oldest businesses have been through tough times before, including wars and economic downturns — but they say it's nothing like the COVID-19 pandemic.

P.E.I.'s plan to launch Phase 3 of its ease-back plan will be expedited to an expected start of June 1 from June 12. Phase 3 will include the reopening of things like esthetic services, indoor and outdoor dining and campgrounds.

P.E.I. has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 17 days. All 27 previous cases have recovered.

