With tourism entirely shut down, and no clear idea when it will open, some short-term rental operators are offering up their units for long-term.

Setting day for the 2020 spring lobster season is today, after a two-week delay.

Some lobster fishermen are concerned about their ability to physical distance on boats.

Children entering kindergarten at Spring Park school in the fall got a drive-thru introduction to their teachers Thursday.

P.E.I. Cannabis stores will reopen next week, and liquor stores that are still closed will follow a few days later.

This GeneXpert testing system can process samples to test for COVID-19 in just 45 minutes. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Here's a look inside one of the P.E.I. labs where they are testing for COVID-19.

Calls to Family Violence Prevention Services are down, and officials are wondering why.

Retailers are preparing to reopen on P.E.I. next week.

Agricultural exhibitions may be cancelled, but 4-H members on P.E.I. are finding a way to continue their work and education.

The number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. remains at 27. All have recovered.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.