COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 15
Take a look inside one of P.E.I.'s COVID-19 testing labs
With tourism entirely shut down, and no clear idea when it will open, some short-term rental operators are offering up their units for long-term.
Setting day for the 2020 spring lobster season is today, after a two-week delay.
Some lobster fishermen are concerned about their ability to physical distance on boats.
Children entering kindergarten at Spring Park school in the fall got a drive-thru introduction to their teachers Thursday.
P.E.I. Cannabis stores will reopen next week, and liquor stores that are still closed will follow a few days later.
Here's a look inside one of the P.E.I. labs where they are testing for COVID-19.
Calls to Family Violence Prevention Services are down, and officials are wondering why.
Retailers are preparing to reopen on P.E.I. next week.
Agricultural exhibitions may be cancelled, but 4-H members on P.E.I. are finding a way to continue their work and education.
The number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. remains at 27. All have recovered.
Also in the news
- Premier Dennis King said he is saddened and disappointed at the behaviour of some Islanders over the last eight weeks. He said while COVID-19 has brought out the best in many Islanders, it has brought out the worst in others.
- The premier has laid out the basics of P.E.I.'s child-care plan.
- P.E.I. businesses say they are keen to reopen, but aren't sure what it's going to look like.
- Bridal shops are planning to reopen, now that rules have been changed to allow customers to try on clothes.
- The P.E.I. Native Council says members are facing mental health, housing and other struggles through the pandemic.
- Some prominent P.E.I. restaurateurs say they are sure they will lose money this year, but they plan to open anyway.
- Ferry service from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia will resumes today, but only for large trucks. No food will be served.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
