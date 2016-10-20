P.E.I.'s chief public health officer has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to nine.

The four are men between the ages of 55 and 70 who travelled internationally and self-isolated upon their return.

The Indian River Festival, a summer-long music series in East Prince, is cancelled this year. Festival organizers say with the uncertainty of the pandemic and the long lead-times required to organize it it was not possible to proceed.

Meals on Wheels is looking for more volunteer drivers, as it has lost about a quarter of its drivers over COVID-19 concerns.

Some P.E.I. parents will be going into isolation with their new babies. (Submitted by Heather Elia)

Health PEI is restricting visitors to maternity wards. Some expecting P.E.I. mothers are saying it could be some time before families get to meet the new arrivals

The UPEI ergonomics lab is offering advice on setting up home offices.

City Cinema, Charlottetown's alternative cinema, is offering streaming access to this month's shows.

Red Shores has temporarily laid off 220 casual, part-time and full-time employees after COVID-19 brought about the closure of the Charlottetown and Summerside locations.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

​​​Financial relief

IRAC suspended rental hearings until April 6 in response to the pandemic.

Ottawa has agreed not to claw back money provided under the employment insurance program under these special circumstances, and some Islanders not currently eligible for EI will be able to get it, says Premier Dennis King.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments to people suffering financial difficulties during the public health emergency.

The province has announced $2 million to further support early learning centres, staff and parents. Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks, starting March 20.

to further support early learning centres, staff and parents. Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks, starting March 20. The province announced $500,000 in relief , including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other non-government organizations that help Islanders.

, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other non-government organizations that help Islanders. Innovation PEI will provide self-employed Islanders $500 a week , and provide loans of up to $100,000 to small business affected by the pandemic.

, and provide loans of up to $100,000 to small business affected by the pandemic. Workers who continue to work but have had their hours cut due to COVID-19 will be eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

per week. The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, will suspend evictions for six weeks, as of March 17.

Maritime Electric is suspending disconnection for non-payment for two weeks starting March 17.

for two weeks starting March 17. P.E.I. Education Minister Brad Trivers announced licensed daycare staff will be eligible for employment insurance. Grants and subsidies will continue for licensed daycares. The province will provide emergency child-care services to essential workers who have no other options.

Health

Education

The Island's university and college students are beginning to return to class, but all online.

While spending more time at home, Islanders are taking advantage of resources at provincial libraries, again, all online. The physical libraries are closed.

Schools are closed. "Home-learning resources" have been posted online for students to learn at home now that March break is over, and officials are working on curriculum-based resources to roll out online If schools remain closed after April 6.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

UPEI and Holland College classes have resumed online.

UPEI and Holland College have essential personnel only on campus.

Child-care centres are also closed.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

Screening checkpoints are set up at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown airport and Souris ferry terminal.

Some Islanders abroad are still having trouble finding a way home.

The federal government has banned boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July .

