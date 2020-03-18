Prince Edward Island now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, and a P.E.I. women's shelter is concerned the stress of the crisis could lead to more domestic violence.

The second case was announced Thursday, a Queens County man in his 40s, recently returned from the United Kingdom. He self-isolated upon returning home and then tested positive for the disease.

P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services is concerned that the social distancing necessary to deal with the pandemic will create added stress in homes prone to domestic violence.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has asked all non-essential businesses to close. Liquor and cannabis stores have closed, and alternate ways to get Islanders those products are being discussed.

Essential businesses being asked to stay open are grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, gas stations and auto repair shops. Takeout and delivery at restaurants is permitted to continue.

Some repair business are being deemed essential businesses, but some of them are shutting down out of fear for their health.

A credit counsellor is asking Islanders not to stockpile too much, because it hurts people who cannot afford to buy extra.

A Facebook group, Caremongering P.E.I., has come together quickly to share ways people are offering to help during the crisis, services that are available, and even just some good news.

Under the state of public health emergency, Islanders are being asked to work from home and stay at home whenever possible.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

Today's top stories

Financial relief

The province announced $500,000 in relief, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other non-government organizations that help Islanders.

Innovation PEI will provide self-employed Islanders $500 a week, and provide loans of up to $100,000 to small business affected by the pandemic.

Workers who continue to work but have had their hours cut due to COVID-19 will be eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, will suspend evictions for six weeks.

Maritime Electric is suspending disconnection for non-payment for two weeks.

P.E.I.'s Minister of Education Brad Trivers announced licensed daycare staff will be eligible for employment insurance. Grants and subsidies will continue for licensed daycares. The province will provide emergency child-care services to essential workers who have no other options.

Health

On Thursday evening P.E.I. launched an online self assessment for COVID-19 to alleviate high call volumes to 811.

P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention services is concerned social isolation could bring on more domestic violence.

Health PEI said Wednesday it will restrict all visitors to its facilities, except palliative care, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, obstetric and pediatric units. In these units, only one designated visitor is permitted — a member of the patient's immediate family or their care partner within the hospital.

Seniors' homes and community care facilities across the province remain closed to outside visitors.

The P.E.I. government is publishing the number of positive, negative and pending test results on its website.

Western Hospital emergency is closed until March 20 because of a lack of nurse coverage.

All dental clinics on P.E.I. are closed until further notice. Some clinics can manage emergency care, patients must first call to have emergencies evaluated.

Physiotherapy clinics across P.E.I. will close until further notice, the physiotherapy association announced Wednesday, while chiropractors and optometrists said they are scaling back services.

Health PEI is rescheduling non-essential appointments, and said those affected will be contacted directly.

People who are ill or showing any symptoms of illness are being asked to call 811 and stay away from any P.E.I. health-care centres, unless they are seeking treatment.

Schools, colleges and university

UPEI and Holland College have essential personnel only on campus.

UPEI and Holland College have suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the semester. Holland College revised the date online learning will be available to students to Wednesday, March 25.

The government has closed P.E.I. schools until at least April 6, but online learning could begin as soon as March 23.

Child-care centres are also closed.

Travel

Some Islanders abroad are still having trouble finding a way home.

P.E.I. recommended Islanders cancel all non-essential travel outside Canada.

Any Islanders who have travelled outside Canada — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are recommended to self-isolate for 14 days following their return if they travelled after March 8.

The federal government announced last week there will be a ban on boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.