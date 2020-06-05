Voices of protest are important, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, but people still need to take care during demonstrations.

Given the uncertainty of conditions in the months ahead, the annual 70-Mile Yard Sale is cancelled, but others are going ahead.

It is likely the COVID-19 pandemic will still be having an impact on P.E.I. schools this fall, Morrison said in her regular briefing Thursday.

In an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, Morrison spoke about P.E.I. taking another cautious step forward with Phase 3.

In the legislature on Thursday, Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson committed to creating an official appeal committee for people who have applied to come to P.E.I. for compassionate reasons but have been denied.

A P.E.I. woman was denied a request to attend her mother's funeral in New Brunswick.

The Chief Public Health Office provided updated numbers on applications to come to the province from seasonal residents, saying there had been more than 1,000 applications since they opened Monday.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

