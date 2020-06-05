COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 5
Reunifying families a priority, says Morrison
Voices of protest are important, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, but people still need to take care during demonstrations.
Given the uncertainty of conditions in the months ahead, the annual 70-Mile Yard Sale is cancelled, but others are going ahead.
It is likely the COVID-19 pandemic will still be having an impact on P.E.I. schools this fall, Morrison said in her regular briefing Thursday.
In an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, Morrison spoke about P.E.I. taking another cautious step forward with Phase 3.
In the legislature on Thursday, Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson committed to creating an official appeal committee for people who have applied to come to P.E.I. for compassionate reasons but have been denied.
A P.E.I. woman was denied a request to attend her mother's funeral in New Brunswick.
The Chief Public Health Office provided updated numbers on applications to come to the province from seasonal residents, saying there had been more than 1,000 applications since they opened Monday.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
- The P.E.I. government deficit could reach a record $175 million, says Premier Dennis King.
- Maritime Bus is making changes to its coaches in anticipation of the opening of interprovincial borders.
- Liberal MLA Hal Perry has added his voice to calls for the government to reverse its decision to let in seasonal residents while some visiting restrictions at long-term care facilities and hospitals remain.
- The City of Charlottetown is budgeting for a massive COVID-19-induced revenue shortfall.
- P.E.I. provincial libraries are open, with a new curbside pickup model.
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
