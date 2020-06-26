A federal clawback of Canada emergency response benefit could leave some Islanders without income for the last half of June, says the P.E.I. Green Party.

Twenty WestJet employees at Charlottetown airport are included in the permanent layoffs related to COVID-19 announced Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.

The P.E.I. government is postponing plans for a free, half-day pre-kindergarten program for four year olds, and is now aiming for next September instead.

Owners at some of P.E.I.'s larger restaurants say the current COVID-19 restrictions limiting them to 50 patrons at a time could have a negative impact on their businesses once the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on July 3.

The phones have been ringing for P.E.I. accommodations operators. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Bookings are coming in quickly for hotel and cottage operators.

With the bubble open, so are businesses in Cavendish, but operators are uncertain what the season will look like.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison talks about the excitement and concerns of opening up the Atlantic bubble.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

