COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 26
Tourism businesses are scrambling to get ready for Atlantic bubble
A federal clawback of Canada emergency response benefit could leave some Islanders without income for the last half of June, says the P.E.I. Green Party.
Twenty WestJet employees at Charlottetown airport are included in the permanent layoffs related to COVID-19 announced Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.
The P.E.I. government is postponing plans for a free, half-day pre-kindergarten program for four year olds, and is now aiming for next September instead.
Owners at some of P.E.I.'s larger restaurants say the current COVID-19 restrictions limiting them to 50 patrons at a time could have a negative impact on their businesses once the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on July 3.
Bookings are coming in quickly for hotel and cottage operators.
With the bubble open, so are businesses in Cavendish, but operators are uncertain what the season will look like.
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison talks about the excitement and concerns of opening up the Atlantic bubble.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- The four Atlantic provinces have agreed to open their borders to each other on July 3, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced Wednesday in a news release.
- Some Islanders are keen to get on the highway after that announcement.
- While P.E.I. will open its borders, it won't be the "free-flowing traffic" of the pre-COVID-19 days, said Premier Dennis King.
- The tourism industry on P.E.I. is hoping the bubble will help salvage what's left of a season ravaged by COVID-19 restrictions.
- A veterinarian tells Compass host Louise Martin about her research into how the pandemic is affecting dogs.
- Some Island seniors' homes are making speedy adjustments to visitation protocols in preparation for reopening indoor visitation this week.
Further resources
-
Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
-
Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
