COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 26
P.E.I.'s Green Party is concerned about a clawback of CERB, and tourism businesses are scrambling to get ready for the opening of the Atlantic bubble.

The Cavendish Boardwalk is likely to get busier, but operators are wondering how much busier. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

A federal clawback of Canada emergency response benefit could leave some Islanders without income for the last half of June, says the P.E.I. Green Party.

Twenty WestJet employees at Charlottetown airport are included in the permanent layoffs related to COVID-19 announced Wednesday, a company spokesperson said. 

The P.E.I. government is postponing plans for a free, half-day pre-kindergarten program for four year olds, and is now aiming for next September instead. 

Owners at some of P.E.I.'s larger restaurants say the current COVID-19 restrictions limiting them to 50 patrons at a time could have a negative impact on their businesses once the Atlantic bubble comes into effect on July 3.

The phones have been ringing for P.E.I. accommodations operators. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Bookings are coming in quickly for hotel and cottage operators.

With the bubble open, so are businesses in Cavendish, but operators are uncertain what the season will look like.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison talks about the excitement and concerns of opening up the Atlantic bubble.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

