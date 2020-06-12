COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 12
Phase 4 scheduled for June 26
A foot care clinic in Montague, that includes people with diabetes among its 50 patients, is not sure when it will be safe to reopen.
A bill that would give Premier Dennis King's cabinet the power to suspend or alter provincial laws during a state of emergency faced stiff opposition in the P.E.I. Legislature.
Eastlink Centre will be offering cash refunds for cancelled events.
Most Atlantic premiers appear hesitant to allow travel within their provinces, despite P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's recent remark that a travel bubble could be set up as early as the beginning of July.
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26. Morrison talked to Compass host Louise Martin about the plan.
The inclusion of larger public gatherings in the plan pleases local sports groups as well as churches.
P.E.I.'s tourism industry, worth more than $500 million to the Island's economy last year, could shrink to less than $100 million this year.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Close to 8,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- Staff at an Island real estate company have come together to launch an initiative to give people in need access to essential items should a second wave of COVID-19 hit P.E.I.
- After three rejected applications, a P.E.I. mother will soon be reunited with her son and parents from Newfoundland.
- Seasonal residents are expressing frustration with the application process for coming to P.E.I.
- The Atlantic Provinces Economic Council has laid out an argument for balancing economic and social concerns with health restrictions during the pandemic.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
