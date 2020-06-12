Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 12
A foot care clinic expresses concern about reopening, and mixed responses from premiers about an Atlantic Canada bubble.

Phase 4 scheduled for June 26

Sports leagues are looking forward to be able to gather in larger numbers later this month. (John Robertson/CBC)

A foot care clinic in Montague, that includes people with diabetes among its 50 patients, is not sure when it will be safe to reopen.

A bill that would give Premier Dennis King's cabinet the power to suspend or alter provincial laws during a state of emergency faced stiff opposition in the P.E.I. Legislature.

Eastlink Centre will be offering cash refunds for cancelled events.

Most Atlantic premiers appear hesitant to allow travel within their provinces, despite P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's recent remark that a travel bubble could be set up as early as the beginning of July. 

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26. Morrison talked to Compass host Louise Martin about the plan.

The tourism season that relies exclusively on Islanders could bring in only 15% of the revenue it did last year, according to a provincial analysis. (P.E.I. Department of Tourism)

The inclusion of larger public gatherings in the plan pleases local sports groups as well as churches.

P.E.I.'s tourism industry, worth more than $500 million to the Island's economy last year, could shrink to less than $100 million this year.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Close to 8,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

