Parks Canada employees say they have noticed an increase in bad behaviour among some visitors this summer.

Some of the facilities have been closed because of COVID-19 and staff say the pandemic may be encouraging more people from P.E.I. and Atlantic Canada to explore parts of the Island they might not normally go to.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she is concerned about 811 delays that are preventing some Islanders from getting answers to their most pressing COVID-19-related questions.

MLAs on the province's standing committee on health say there are pressing issues that need to be addressed before the possible arrival of a second wave of COVID-19 in the province.

The recent change by P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office to ease restrictions around singing in public has caused a stir of excitement across the Island's music community.

A lack of registered nurse coverage means the Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital will not be open overnights from Aug. 20 through 23.

A P.E.I. small business owner is calling for changes to a COVID-19 relief program that helps pay for a portion of her rent.

The Island's French language post-secondary college is working to make its content more accessible to students online.

RCMP on P.E.I. say they have seen an "alarming" increase in child exploitation cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. 40 of those cases are considered to be recovered.

StatsCan released the consumer price index for July on Wednesday. Gasoline and fuel were down at 18.9 per cent and 28.3 per cent respectively due to price falls in March and April as the pandemic took hold.

An Island dad of a son with Down syndrome is questioning why disabilities got little mention in the province's COVID-19 school plans.

Meanwhile, fewer tourists has resulted in a drop in commercial waste from places like restaurants, hotels and campgrounds so far this season, says the CEO of Island Waste Management.

P.E.I. Food Banks say they will be receiving three tractor trailer loads of frozen food, about 75 pallets, from the recently detailed federal program that will redirect surplus perishable food to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

With the newly announced gathering limits that allow for three cohorts of 50, two Charlottetown churches are divided on how beneficial the increased limit for public gatherings truly is.

