COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Aug. 28
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Aug. 28

A woman with asthma asks businesses to use unscented cleaners, and how Holland College plans to keep students safe this fall.

Opening Atlantic bubble did not boost business the way some restaurateurs hoped

Extra cleaning can protect people against COVID-19, but using the wrong kind of product can cause other problems for some. (CBC)

A P.E.I. woman with asthma is asking stores and other public spaces to consider using unscented cleaners, because scented cleaners can trigger attacks.

Holland College students will soon be back in class, and school officials are confident changes they have made will keep them safe.

P.E.I. National Park says visitation this year is half what it was last year.

Confederation Centre has announced a new broadcast special celebrating Anne of Green Gables.

Full-restaurants have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Reopening P.E.I.'s borders to visitors from Atlantic Canada in July did not provide the boost three restaurateurs contacted by CBC News had hoped for.

Ninety-five per cent of the meetings and conventions set to take place on the Island this year have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Summerside Western Capitals are struggling to find billeting families for players during the pandemic.

The UPEI Student Union says post-secondary students will face financial issues if the federal government does not extend its suspension of the payment of student loan debt and interest.

The number of reports to child protection services on P.E.I. is rising, despite reports not being available from regular sources such as teachers and coaches.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.

