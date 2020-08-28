A P.E.I. woman with asthma is asking stores and other public spaces to consider using unscented cleaners, because scented cleaners can trigger attacks.

Holland College students will soon be back in class, and school officials are confident changes they have made will keep them safe.

P.E.I. National Park says visitation this year is half what it was last year.

Confederation Centre has announced a new broadcast special celebrating Anne of Green Gables.

Reopening P.E.I.'s borders to visitors from Atlantic Canada in July did not provide the boost three restaurateurs contacted by CBC News had hoped for.

Ninety-five per cent of the meetings and conventions set to take place on the Island this year have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Summerside Western Capitals are struggling to find billeting families for players during the pandemic.

The UPEI Student Union says post-secondary students will face financial issues if the federal government does not extend its suspension of the payment of student loan debt and interest.

The number of reports to child protection services on P.E.I. is rising, despite reports not being available from regular sources such as teachers and coaches.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Military officers are completing their training exercises on P.E.I. this week instead of New Brunswick because of COVID-19.

P.E.I. is expecting to receive $10.4 million from a $2-billion federal fund meant to ease the coronavirus-related costs of reopening public schools this fall.

Not every student who develops a cold or a sniffle will be sent home from school, says the acting director of the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch.

The Public Schools Branch has outlined how teachers are prepared to help students deal with pandemic anxiety.

P.E.I. is hoping to further ease restrictions on visiting in long-term care facilities, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

