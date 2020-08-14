COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Aug. 14
A Parkinson's support group is battling obstacles to continue offering services
Tuna fishing charters out of North Lake have been virtually shut down by the pandemic.
P.E.I. public health officials are asking anyone who was on Air Canada Flight AC8360 on July 30 to call 811 if they develop symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.
Five essential workers who were travelling from Toronto to Charlottetown on the Thursday evening flight have since tested positive for coronavirus.
The community of Tyne Valley is rallying for Kraft Hockeyville votes amid pandemic restrictions.
A local Parkinson's group is running into some unforeseen obstacles in their effort to continue offering clients crucial services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pro soccer league kicked off play yesterday in the Island Games, a tournament that will produce a winner for its delayed and shortened 2020 season.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.
Also in the news
- With P.E.I.'s traditional Fringe Festival cancelled, organizers have put together a new show featuring diverse Island voices called Pounding the Pavement.
- The P.E.I. government has announced a new gift card program to help boost the tourism shoulder season.
- The province's affordable housing development program has been put on hold because of COVID-19.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
