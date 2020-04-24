Families with members who have intellectual disabilities are struggling as regular supports are not available.

Schools are providing printed material for some students who have internet issues while P.E.I. school buildings are closed.

In her briefing on Thursday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for P.E.I.

She said 119 negative tests have returned from the lab since Wednesday.

Morrison said even though it has been more than a week since P.E.I.'s last confirmed case, it isn't the time to get complacent about precautionary measures and that social distancing remains important.

