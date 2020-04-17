The P.E.I. government has found a new home for an addictions support program that was moved out of Mount Herbert last month which has been restarted in a Charlottetown junior high school.

P.E.I.'s Birth Options Research Network, which provides support and information for new and expecting parents, has moved its services online.

The government of P.E.I. declared a state of emergency at a briefing early Thursday afternoon.

Government is asking Island residents returning to the province to contact the Department of Public Safety in advance of their arrival at any entry point.

Andrea St. Jules, a doula affiliated with BORN, says the hands on support that they traditionally offer expecting parents is very limited due to the pandemic. (Submitted by Andrea St. Jules)

At a briefing later on Thursday, the government also announced a $50 million loan assistance program for tourism operators.

A snowbird, turned away at Confederation Bridge earlier this week has been allowed to return to P.E.I.

Essential workers can still travel to P.E.I., but there's strict rules that must be followed.

Premier Dennis King talks with CBC's Louise Martin about declaring a state of emergency on P.E.I.

A national policy research group is asking the provincial government to change the way payday lenders operate in P.E.I.

P.E.I. construction work is fading in the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

