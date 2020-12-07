Skip to Main Content
Map of COVID-19 exposure sites in Charlottetown

Click in for the locations and times of possible COVID-19 exposure at various Charlottetown locations.

Dr. Heather Morrison's office has listed sites visited by people with positive tests

COVID-19 distancing sign in Charlottetown. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Click into this interactive map for the locations and times of possible COVID-19 exposure at various Charlottetown locations. If you visited one of these places in the given periods of time, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms while continuing to wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and practise physical distancing. 

The symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.
