Map of COVID-19 exposure sites in Charlottetown
Click in for the locations and times of possible COVID-19 exposure at various Charlottetown locations.
Dr. Heather Morrison's office has listed sites visited by people with positive tests
Click into this interactive map for the locations and times of possible COVID-19 exposure at various Charlottetown locations. If you visited one of these places in the given periods of time, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms while continuing to wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and practise physical distancing.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.