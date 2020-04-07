COVID-19 pandemic essential information for P.E.I.

This is the guide for Prince Edward Islanders on getting help and staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physical distancing basics

Understand the difference between physical distancing and self-isolation or quarantine.

Stay at home when possible.

Socializing is important. Keep in touch with others by video chat, text messaging, and telephone.

When out in public, try to maintain a two-metre distance from others.

Essential shopping should be done by one person.

Canadian chief public health officer Theresa Tam says wearing a mask in public can help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

Financial relief

The P.E.I. government has created a $40 million emergency contingency fund for Island families, workers and businesses struggling financially because of COVID-19.

Support programs include, for individuals:

Income support program for workers laid off due to the pandemic. A one-time payment of $750.

Income relief for the self-employed.

Worker assistance program for people whose hours have been reduced.

A bursary for students working in the seafood sector: $1,000 for high school students and $2,000 for university students.

A $95,000 fund to be distributed through student unions in the province.

A $75,000 research fund for the UPEI Student Union.

Grocery store gift cards for laid-off workers.

For businesses:

Commercial rent deferral.

Funding to hire a consultant to help adapt your business.

Working capital loans for small business.

A special situation fund covering income losses for both businesses and organizations.

The province is offering special support for the tourism industry.

Loans of up to $1 million at four per cent interest.

Interest relief on loans with banks, credit unions, or Finance PEI.

Waiving fees for licensing, inspections, and advertising.

You can find a list of these programs with application forms here.

Other measures to protect Islanders facing financial difficulties include

The province has provided funding for daycare centres so families will not have to pay fees while the centres are closed.

The province provided $500,000 in relief to charitable organizations, including the United Way, food banks, and the Salvation Army.

IRAC has suspended rental hearings indefinitely.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments.

You can find federal support programs for individuals and businesses here.

Health

If you feel you need to be tested for COVID-19, call 811. You will be assessed and provided with an appointment if it is warranted. Before you call 811, try the province's online self-assessment tool.

Health PEI began the week of April 6 to set up more virtual care appointments.

Mental health and addictions support has already moved away from in-person appointments.

The P.E.I. government has created an Islanders Helping Islanders volunteer directory on its website for anyone looking for help during the pandemic.

Blood donation is still needed in the COVID-19 pandemic. Canadian Blood Services' location at 85 Fitzroy St. in Charlottetown has the goal of collecting 32 units a day.

Seniors homes and community care facilities across the province remain closed to outside visitors.

All dental clinics on P.E.I. are closed until further notice . Some clinics can manage emergency care, patients must first call to have emergencies evaluated.

If you have general concerns about COVID-19, you can call the provincial information line at 1-800-958-6400.

Education

Island schools and daycares will remain closed until at least May 11. Online learning resumed April 6.

UPEI's winter semester has ended and exams are being written online. The first summer semester will begin with online course offerings on May 11.

Holland College continues to offer courses online.

Provincial library buildings are closed, but the library and archives are still offering services online.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

Travel

Non-essential travel into P.E.I. is prohibited.

Exceptions include:

Travel for medical appointments.

Travel by essential workers.

Students returning home.

Checkpoints on both ends of Confederation Bridge are asking about reasons for travel. Non-essential travellers are turned around.

Individuals travelling to P.E.I. are being advised to contact officials in advance by email or by calling 902-894-0385.

People who do arrive on P.E.I. for these reasons must self-isolate when not working or at appointments.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

