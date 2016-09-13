Even in a pandemic, people still need dialysis

P.E.I.'s two nephrologists are facing the challenges of providing regular health care to vulnerable patients during the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Derek Chaudhary is the medical director for P.E.I.'s provincial renal program, and runs the dialysis clinic at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. There are more than 100 Islanders who require regular dialysis, and another 1,500 who are monitored at the clinic.

"We still have renal clinics. We still have patients that are waiting to be seen in consultation. We still have patients that get sick," said Chaudhary.

The clinic is moving quickly to adapt. Some appointments are now being done by telephone, and video conferencing is being explored.

But it is still necessary for some patients to come in person. Chaudhary is quick to thank support staff at the clinic who make that possible: dietitians, social workers, pharmacists, nurses.

The clinic has seen some patients with symptoms of COVID-19. (Salivanchuk Semen/Shutterstock)

"The cleaning staff, I mean, it's a scary thing to clean up in a place where you may have this virus," he said.

"So these are the people that are really the pulse of the health-care system and they make my job a lot easier."

Coronavirus in the clinic

Chaudhary said the clinic has seen patients with symptoms of COVID-19, and are waiting for test results.

Staff at the clinic have reviewed the protocols for dealing with these patients, how to gown up and remove personal protective equipment so as not to spread any infectious viruses. The patients are treated in an isolation room.

"It's a scary thing because we have a vulnerable patient population," said Chaudhary.

"We really care about those we take care of. They are like a second family. I say this often, if you're a human being and you have a heartbeat, when you take care of these patients for a long time you have a sense of ownership, and you care about these people and you care about their families."

Chaudhary also extended his thanks to all Islanders who are making sacrifices with their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

