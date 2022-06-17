Island reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 in past 2 weeks

Two people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. since the province's last update on Sept. 20, with the Sept. 27 being cancelled because of post-tropical storm Fiona's fallout.

Both people who died were over the age of 80.

Prince Edward Island has confirmed 62 COVID-related deaths over the course of the pandemic, and 52,047 total confirmed cases.

A total of 637 new cases have been confirmed over the past two weeks — 339 from Sept. 20-26 and 298 from Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Six people being treated in the province's hospitals have COVID-19, including one in the intensive care unit.

P.E.I. currently has 320 known active cases.