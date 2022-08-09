P.E.I. reports 3 more deaths related to COVID-19 as number of cases continues to drop

Three people with COVID-19 have died over the past seven days, but the number of positive cases and hospitalizations continues to drop, according to the regular Tuesday update provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.

Ages of the deceased were not provided. P.E.I. has now had 52 deaths related to COVID-19.

There were 776 confirmed new cases over the past week, down from 1,011 the week before. It's the third straight week the number of new cases has decreased.

There are 19 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 27 the previous week. Only one was admitted due to COVID-19. The others were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on or after admission.

The number of active cases fell from 1,698 to 1,116.

Just over 35 per cent of people who were tested in the past week were positive, down from 39 per cent the week before.

There is currently an outbreak at Unit 7 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.