2 more deaths related to COVID-19 on P.E.I. in past week

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of such deaths on the Island to 25.

In an update on the province's website Tuesday, P.E.I.'s Health Department said the victims were both 80 years old or more.

Fourteen people are in hospital with COVID-19. Six were admitted due to COVID-19, including one person in the Intensive Care Unit. Eight people were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on or after admission.

There have been 1,738 new cases since the province's last update a week ago and an average of 248 cases per day over the last week.

Recent changes to testing protocols mean fewer Islanders are being tested, so those numbers do not necessarily represent the true scope of COVID-19 across the Island.

There are 2,575 Islanders with active cases of COVID-19 and 31,670 resolved cases. A case is deemed resolved when 10 days have passed since the date of the positive test; this does not mean symptoms have cleared.

One hundred and thirty-five people on P.E.I. have required hospitalization due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 16 who needed intensive care.

Ten long-term care homes on P.E.I. currently have outbreaks of COVID-19, as well as 13 early learning or child-care centres.

The highest number of cases continues to be in Islanders 20 to 39, who account for almost 34 per cent of all cases to date. Those 40 to 59 years old were the second-highest, with almost 25 per cent of cases.

Those 60 to 79 years old were the most hospitalized at more than 44 per cent, followed by those 80 and over at 36 per cent.