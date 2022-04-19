2 new COVID-19-related deaths on P.E.I. raise pandemic total to 23

P.E.I. is reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, raising the pandemic death toll on the Island to 23.

An update on the province's website says the victims are a person between the ages of 60 and 79 and a person older than 80.

There are 16 people in hospital with COVID-19 on P.E.I.: 11 admitted due to COVID-19, including two people in the intensive care unit, and five admitted for other reasons who were COVID-19 positive on or after being admitted to hospital.

The province also said there have been 1,928 new cases reported since the last update, which was last Tuesday. That's an average of 275 cases a day over the last seven days.

Recent changes to testing protocols mean fewer Islanders are being tested, so those numbers do not necessarily represent the true scope of COVID-19 across the Island.