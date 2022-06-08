P.E.I. reports 63rd death related to COVID-19

P.E.I. has reported its 63rd death related to COVID-19, a person aged 80 or over.

The death was included in the weekly COVID-19 statistical update by the Department of Health and Wellness.

There were 319 new confirmed cases on P.E.I. over the past seven days, up from 298 the week before.

Seven people are in hospital with COVID-19, including five who were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive. One person is in the intensive care unit.

P.E.I. has 469 active cases.

Including those recovered, the Island has had 52,366 total cases of COVID-19.