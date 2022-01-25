P.E.I. reports 9th death related to COVID-19

Another person with COVID-19 has died on P.E.I.

It's the province's ninth death related to COVID-19 — all in the month of January.

The individual who died is in the age category of 80 years and above, Health P.E.I.said in a news release Tuesday.

Health P.E.I. attributes a death related to COVID-19 when "COVID-19 is the cause of death or a contributing factor."

There are 10 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including two people in the Intensive Care Unit. There are two others in hospital who are positive for COVID-19 but are being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19.

Health P.E.I. also announced 275 new cases of COVID-19 and 303 recoveries as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

There are currently 2,394 known active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 6,557 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days, there have been an average of 249 cases per day.