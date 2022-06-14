P.E.I. adjusts COVID-19 numbers after review of death certificates

P.E.I. is reporting one new death related to COVID-19, a person older than 80, during the past week.

Four people were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19, and seven others were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19 on or after admission, according to data released Tuesday by the P.E.I. Department of Health. None required treatment in intensive care.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths was also amended.

Resulting from a review of death certificates registered with Vital Statistics, the following updates were made to COVID-19 deaths reported in PEI:

Five deaths reported to the Chief Public Health Office did not list COVID-19 as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate registered with Vital Statistics and were removed from the count.

Thirteen additional deaths which listed COVID-19 as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate registered with Vital Statistics were identified and added to the count.

Nine were aged 80 or over. Four were between 60 and 79.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 on P.E.I. has been adjusted to 44.

There are 926 known active cases on the Island, up from 744 a week ago. The average number of confirmed cases a day increased from 90 to 99 over the past week.