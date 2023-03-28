P.E.I. reports another COVID-related death

One person with COVID-19 has died in P.E.I. over the last week, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

The total COVID-19 death toll in the province so far in 2023 is now 14. There have been 96 COVID-related deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

The number of new COVID-19 cases over the past week is 122, compared to 117 the previous week.

Four people were in the hospital with the virus, compared to eight the previous week.

The province conducted an average of 92 COVID-19 tests per day. Nineteen per cent of tested samples came back positive.