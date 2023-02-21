P.E.I. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19

Two more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I., according to weekly statistics released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

That brings the total of COVID-19 deaths in the province so far in 2023 to 13. Since the pandemic began, 95 people on P.E.I. have died of causes linked to the coronavirus, the province says.

The total number of cases detected by testing on the Island rose to 81 from 67 the previous week.

Six people were in the hospital with COVID-19, the same as the previous week.

The province conducted 84 tests per day on average, and 14.4 per cent of them came back positive.