P.E.I. reports another death due to COVID-19

Another person with COVID-19 has died on P.E.I., according to the weekly statistics released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

That brings the total of COVID-19 deaths in the province in 2023 to 11 and so far in the pandemic to 93.

The total number of cases on the Island rose to 67 from 48 the previous week. Six people were in the hospital with COVID-19, up from four the previous week.

The province conducted 85 tests per day on average, and 11.6 per cent of them came back positive.