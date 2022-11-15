P.E.I. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19

Two more people with COVID-19 have died in the past week, according to weekly data provided by the P.E.I. Department of Health and Wellness.

No information on their ages was provided. P.E.I. has now had 75 deaths due to COVID-related illness.

There were 218 confirmed cases over the past seven days. The median age of the new cases is 61.

As of Tuesday, there were six people in hospital with the virus.

There was an average of 153 tests per day over the past week, with 20 per cent testing positive.

There were also 17 lab-confirmed cases of the flu over the past week.