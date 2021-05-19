COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, May 19

P.E.I. is still waiting for updated advice from national officials about what second dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be given to Islanders who received a first dose of AstraZeneca-Oxford, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said during her regular weekly briefing Tuesday.

During the briefing, Premier Dennis King said the province will start processing applications for seasonal residents to come to the Island. Arrivals will begin June 8.

Two new unrelated cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. One of them travelled on AC8012 on May 15, and officials advise anyone on that flight to watch closely for symptoms.

P.E.I. pharmacies stopped administering AstraZeneca-Oxford shots last week on the direction of the province. Pharmacists are now delivering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Islanders 40 and over.

P.E.I. currently has 10 active cases and has seen a total of 194 over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

