COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, May 19
Seasonal residents can start arriving June 8
P.E.I. is still waiting for updated advice from national officials about what second dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be given to Islanders who received a first dose of AstraZeneca-Oxford, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said during her regular weekly briefing Tuesday.
During the briefing, Premier Dennis King said the province will start processing applications for seasonal residents to come to the Island. Arrivals will begin June 8.
Two new unrelated cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. One of them travelled on AC8012 on May 15, and officials advise anyone on that flight to watch closely for symptoms.
P.E.I. pharmacies stopped administering AstraZeneca-Oxford shots last week on the direction of the province. Pharmacists are now delivering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Islanders 40 and over.
P.E.I. currently has 10 active cases and has seen a total of 194 over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:
- Nova Scotia reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing known active cases to 1,345. There are now 103 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 25 in intensive care
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases Tuesday, leaving the province with 83 active cases.
- Ten new cases of COVID were confirmed in New Brunswick Tuesday, where the province recorded its 42nd COVID-19 death.
Also in the news
- Following a case of COVID-19 at a daycare, people in the industry are saying government needs to do more to make sure paid sick leave is available for workers.
- A CBC survey has found support for mandatory vaccinations for school staff among educators.
- Some Islanders have been booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments through a bot on Twitter.
- P.E.I. continued to be a leader among the provinces in population growth during the pandemic, but not at the pace it was previously.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
