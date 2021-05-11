COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, May 12

Some women's wellness programs have been closed until further notice, and the Green Party says the pandemic is no excuse for reducing these services.

Dry cleaners on P.E.I. have seen a big drop in business during the pandemic.

Summerside's Kyle Baillie is hoping to get his second crack at playing in the Rugby World Cup, and is facing the challenge of professional league play during the pandemic.

A Stratford resident was fined $1,000 under the Public Health Act on Monday for hosting a gathering that exceeded the allowable limit of the household plus 10 people.

This comes while a Charlottetown man was fined $2,500 in court on Monday for the same reason, with the judge saying his communal living defence was no excuse for breaking public health guidelines.

Charlottetown police also issued $1,000 tickets to seven people in the early hours of Sunday morning, in connection with a gathering they say exceeded COVID-19 pandemic public health guidelines.

P.E.I. has nine active cases of COVID-19. There have been 187 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia announced 118 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, but the province's number of active cases dropped by 64 to 1,591.

New Brunswick reported two new cases, and its active number of cases also went down, sitting at 136.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its active total to 77.

Also in the news

Here are some of the measures Elections P.E.I. has put in place to ensure people are safe while voting in Cornwall's byelection.

The president of the Maritime Fun Group says some of his operations in Cavendish, P.E.I., will be open by the end of the month and will be available for end-of -year school bookings.

Seasonal hotels and resorts are doing their best to prepare for another uncertain tourism season.

Islanders 50 and over could begin booking appointments Monday to get the Moderna vaccine at one of 12 pharmacies.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Islanders 16 to 29, with birthdays in the months of January to September.

People over 30.

Islanders over 50 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

Islanders over 55 can book an appointment for an AstraZeneca vaccine at a pharmacy.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

