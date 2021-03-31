COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, March 31

Despite public health restrictions reducing attendance, some P.E.I. churches are finding donations are up in the last 12 months.

In her regular Tuesday briefing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said there are no current plans to let young Islanders apply for other kinds of vaccine appointments now that the province's AstraZeneca vaccine delivery program has been halted over blood clot concerns.

A medical professor has some reassuring words for people who have already received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

People from the other Atlantic provinces will again have to complete a declaration form before travelling to P.E.I. once the Atlantic bubble is back in place, Morrison told the briefing.

Some restaurants have found themselves to be surprisingly busy after the introduction of provincially-funded discounts. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

With a restaurant dining discount program proving to be very popular, the province has increased funding for it.

The pandemic has been an isolating time. A class at UPEI found some comfort is sharing stories about that isolation.

Morrison is urging Islanders to continue being eager and enthusiastic about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine despite a decision to halt all use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in the province.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The Island has had 159 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 14 active cases on the Island.

Throughout the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 24 active cases.

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, for a total of 126 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases on Tuesday and has four active cases of COVID-19.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 70.

People aged 65 to 69 with birthdays January to September.

People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

