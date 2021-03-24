COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, March 24

Dr. Heather Morrison and Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling gave more details of who's next in line for vaccines at the regular weekly briefing Tuesday.

Beginning Thursday, people 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions and their primary caregivers can book a vaccine appointment. People aged 18-29 who cannot work from home and have jobs in which they must interact with the public can book now.

What will the summer tourism season look like? More Atlantic than usual, Morrison said.

Morrison confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island hotels that were open last week experienced a nice bump from March break staycationers, says the president of the Hotel Association of P.E.I.

The P.E.I. government says the number of businesses and not-for-profits that applied to be part of the province's Jobs for Youth wage subsidy program in 2020 was double that of previous years.

The Charlottetown Islanders are on a hot streak. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The Charlottetown Islanders are on a 12-game winning streak, and are currently the top team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. However due to pandemic restrictions, for most of the season they have played only two teams, Halifax and Cape Breton.

P.E.I. has had 152 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are still eight active cases, after Tuesday's two new cases and two additional recoveries.

Nova Scotia reported one new case Tuesday, and gave details of who will receive COVID-19 vaccinations next in that province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday.

New Brunswick has seven new cases Tuesday, for a total of 56 active.

Also in the news

Police in Charlottetown released details of another $1,000 fine for hosting a large gathering, which they called "disappointing."

In an opinion column, clinical psychiatrist Dr. Heather Keizer offers suggestions to build resilience during the pandemic and beyond.

The four Atlantic premiers announced last week they plan to reopen their provincial borders for freer travel by residents of the region by April 19, barring any further serious outbreaks of COVID-19.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 75.

People 70 to 74, with birthdays from January to August.

People 18 to 29 who cannot work virtually and have interactions with the public.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

