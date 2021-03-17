COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, March 17
UPEI sees a big jump in enrolment
The pandemic left Summerside's Credit Union Place $1.2 million short in revenue.
Islanders between the ages of 18 and 29 who work at convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores can now start to book appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said in her regular weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday.
Another 4,100 Canada's Food Island gift cards were sold at a discount on Monday, the first day in 2021 that they've been offered at 20-per-cent off face value.
Despite having relied on international students to keep enrolments up in recent years, Maritime universities recorded a slight increase in the number of students during the pandemic, according to a study released Tuesday by the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission.
P.E.I.'s jails, partially emptied a year ago in response to the pandemic, have returned to their previous population levels.
Four mass vaccination clinics will be starting up across Prince Edward Island as deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines ramp up in the coming weeks, said Morrison.
P.E.I. has had 144 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are four active cases.
Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with the discovery of four more variant cases. It has 17 active cases.
New Brunswick reported five new cases, bringing its total active cases to 41.
Newfoundland and Labrador announced one new case. It has 45 active cases.
Also in the news
- In a feature interview on Island Morning, Morrison looked back over the first year of the pandemic and ahead to what the next year might bring.
- The province is launching a $70,000 ad campaign to encourage Islanders to get vaccinated.
- Many Islanders are filing taxes early to get ahead of COVID-19 expenses, accountants say.
- Seafood plant workers have been put near the top of the list for vaccines on P.E.I., and that should reduce worries during this spring's lobster fishery.
- P.E.I. libraries are offering virtual programming to keep children busy during March break this week.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
People over the age of 75.
People aged 18 to 29 in the following occupations:
- Food and beverage service.
- Food delivery service.
- Convenience store and gas station attendants.
- Grocery store clerks.
Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
Adults living in Indigenous communities.
Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
Truck drivers and other rotational workers.
