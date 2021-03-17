COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, March 17

The pandemic left Summerside's Credit Union Place $1.2 million short in revenue.

Islanders between the ages of 18 and 29 who work at convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores can now start to book appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said in her regular weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday.

Another 4,100 Canada's Food Island gift cards were sold at a discount on Monday, the first day in 2021 that they've been offered at 20-per-cent off face value.

Despite having relied on international students to keep enrolments up in recent years, Maritime universities recorded a slight increase in the number of students during the pandemic, according to a study released Tuesday by the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission.

P.E.I.'s jail beds are filling up again. (CBC)

P.E.I.'s jails, partially emptied a year ago in response to the pandemic, have returned to their previous population levels.

Four mass vaccination clinics will be starting up across Prince Edward Island as deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines ramp up in the coming weeks, said Morrison.

P.E.I. has had 144 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are four active cases.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with the discovery of four more variant cases. It has 17 active cases.

New Brunswick reported five new cases, bringing its total active cases to 41.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced one new case. It has 45 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over the age of 75.

People aged 18 to 29 in the following occupations:

Food and beverage service.

Food delivery service.

Convenience store and gas station attendants.

Grocery store clerks.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.