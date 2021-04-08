COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 8

Restaurants in P.E.I. must deal with another summer of COVID-19 restrictions — and some businesses may not make it through the season, according to an industry group.

A long-time business owner on P.E.I. says more needs to be done for the tourism industry for some businesses to survive the summer.

The publisher of this year's Rotary Supplement on P.E.I., the 33rd annual edition, knew there was no ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic this year, so he made it the publication's theme instead.

P.E.I.'s chief epidemiologist is taking on a new study to find out how COVID-19 restrictions affected access to health services for Black communities in the province.

A beluga whale that drew plenty of visitors, as well as police enforcing COVID-19 measures, to Mount Stewart appears to have returned to the sea.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and five are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed its seventh death from COVID-19, a man over the age of 70, as it reported three new cases Tuesday. There are 62 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 171 active cases.

New Brunswick has only one new case for the second day in a row, and 99 active cases.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

