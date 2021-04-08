COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 8
Study investigates how COVID-19 restrictions have affected access to health care for Black communities
Restaurants in P.E.I. must deal with another summer of COVID-19 restrictions — and some businesses may not make it through the season, according to an industry group.
A long-time business owner on P.E.I. says more needs to be done for the tourism industry for some businesses to survive the summer.
The publisher of this year's Rotary Supplement on P.E.I., the 33rd annual edition, knew there was no ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic this year, so he made it the publication's theme instead.
P.E.I.'s chief epidemiologist is taking on a new study to find out how COVID-19 restrictions affected access to health services for Black communities in the province.
A beluga whale that drew plenty of visitors, as well as police enforcing COVID-19 measures, to Mount Stewart appears to have returned to the sea.
There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and five are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed its seventh death from COVID-19, a man over the age of 70, as it reported three new cases Tuesday. There are 62 active cases.
- Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 171 active cases.
- New Brunswick has only one new case for the second day in a row, and 99 active cases.
Also in the news
- The Fall Flavours Festival plans to return this autumn as COVID-19 restrictions ease up in the province.
- Employees at Amalgamated Dairies Limited who get the COVID-19 vaccine are receiving $50 gift cards as an incentive in what company officials are calling a win-win.
- The 17 legions on P.E.I. have lost a lot of members over the last year, but remain hopeful they will come back once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease.
- The first step in Prince Edward Island's reopening plan began Sunday, including allowing larger private gatherings.
- Some Islanders are feeling anxiety about society reopening again this summer, and P.E.I. psychologist Dr. Jackie Roche says that's normal.
- There have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. since Thursday, when the Chief Public Health Office reported two new cases of COVID-19..
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.
More from CBC P.E.I.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story contained out-of-date statistics saying P.E.I. has had 204 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 with four considered active at the moment.Jun 07, 2021 3:49 PM AT