COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 30
Tourism industry excited for the opportunity to host all Canadians in mid-July
Immigrants are facing particular barriers as they try to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, say Maritime groups supporting newcomers.
Prince Edward Island has its first new case of COVID-19 since June 3, Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday. The person had recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, is asymptomatic and had been isolating as directed.
Vaccinated visitors from outside Atlantic Canada who have a PEI Pass will be able to travel to the province 10 days earlier than planned, starting on July 18, without needing to isolate. Premier Dennis King announced the new date at the biweekly COVID-19 briefing also attended by Morrison.
Members of P.E.I.'s tourism industry are excited about the province's borders opening to travellers across Canada earlier than expected.
An Islander who heads the Canadian arm of Bono's non-governmental organization ONE says Canada has to pick up the pace when it comes to sharing its surplus vaccine doses with less-fortunate nations.
Golf courses are reporting an increase in bookings as P.E.I. opens up to Atlantic Canada.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick confirmed three new cases Tuesday, and has 25 active cases.
- Nova Scotia reported one new case, for a total of 51 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has no new COVID-19 cases and there are five active cases.
Also in the news
- Heart and stroke patients have seen the benefits of virtual appointments introduced during the pandemic, and would like to see them continue.
- Five visitors to the Island tested positive after rapid tests at the Borden-Carleton Confederation Bridge entry point, but PCR tests later came back negative.
- Travellers from all of the Atlantic provinces can now enter P.E.I. without having to self-isolate, as long as they have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and receive a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.
- Two people were charged Saturday for failing to stop at the COVID-19 checkpoint in Borden-Carleton.
- P.E.I.'s Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry is pleased that the gardens at the Fanningbank estate in Charlottetown will once again be open to the public to tour, starting Monday.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
