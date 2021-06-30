COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 30

Immigrants are facing particular barriers as they try to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, say Maritime groups supporting newcomers.

Prince Edward Island has its first new case of COVID-19 since June 3, Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday. The person had recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, is asymptomatic and had been isolating as directed.

Vaccinated visitors from outside Atlantic Canada who have a PEI Pass will be able to travel to the province 10 days earlier than planned, starting on July 18, without needing to isolate. Premier Dennis King announced the new date at the biweekly COVID-19 briefing also attended by Morrison.

Members of P.E.I.'s tourism industry are excited about the province's borders opening to travellers across Canada earlier than expected.

An Islander who heads the Canadian arm of Bono's non-governmental organization ONE says Canada has to pick up the pace when it comes to sharing its surplus vaccine doses with less-fortunate nations.

Golf courses are reporting an increase in bookings as P.E.I. opens up to Atlantic Canada.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick confirmed three new cases Tuesday, and has 25 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported one new case, for a total of 51 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new COVID-19 cases and there are five active cases.

