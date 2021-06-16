COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 16

P.E.I. has moved some dates for reopening the border without requiring self-isolation, for those with pre-approved travel starting June 23, and for Canadians from outside Atlantic Canada July 28.

Visitors will need to apply for a P.E.I. Pass, showing proof of vaccination and of residency. Applications open Thursday.

The P.E.I. tourism industry is thrilled that the Island will be opening sooner to visitors.

Northumberland Ferries, which connects Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, is now taking bookings for non-commercial traffic in anticipation of the Island opening up to the rest of Atlantic Canada.

A Dartmouth woman is disappointed her Charlottetown mother was refused a compassionate grounds exception for travel to help her following the birth of her first child.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 29 recoveries, bringing the total active caseload to 97 — the lowest number since April 21. The province also announced that as of June 23, residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will be able to enter Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Brunswick reported three new cases and has 85 active cases. It also hit its 75 per cent first-dose vaccination target and will open up to P.E.I. travellers at midnight.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases. It has 41 active cases.

Also in the news

The Upper Room Hospitality Ministry in Charlottetown has taken over a new space to enable it to help more people at once, given pandemic restrictions.

Just as the 9/11 attacks did 20 years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic will transform the way people travel internationally — with hundreds of millions of dollars in new government spending planned for modernizing border security and updating public health measures at airports.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

