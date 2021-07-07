COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, July 7

Gas prices are expected to continue to rise, driven by increased demand with the world economy recovering as it comes out of the pandemic, along with the regular higher summer demand.

The P.E.I. Pride Festival will include more in-person events this year.

Nearly 3,000 people from outside the Atlantic region had applied for a PEI Pass by midday Tuesday — the first day they were allowed to apply.

Charlottetown Rural High School valedictorian Brandon MacKinnon gave his graduating speech 11 times. And it was COVID's fault.

The City of Charlottetown has presented keys to the city to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling, in honour of their work keeping a lid on COVID-19 cases on the Island.

Alcohol sales in P.E.I. increased in 2020, even though the COVID-19 pandemic meant the Island saw only a fraction of its regular visitors last year.

P.E.I. confirmed one new case of COVID-19 late Tuesday afternoon, meaning the province now has two active cases out of a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and has 44 active cases.

has no new cases, and 16 active cases. New Brunswick has no new cases and 15 active cases.

