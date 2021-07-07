COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, July 7
Thousands from outside Atlantic Canada apply for PEI Pass on 1st morning eligible
Gas prices are expected to continue to rise, driven by increased demand with the world economy recovering as it comes out of the pandemic, along with the regular higher summer demand.
The P.E.I. Pride Festival will include more in-person events this year.
Nearly 3,000 people from outside the Atlantic region had applied for a PEI Pass by midday Tuesday — the first day they were allowed to apply.
Charlottetown Rural High School valedictorian Brandon MacKinnon gave his graduating speech 11 times. And it was COVID's fault.
The City of Charlottetown has presented keys to the city to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling, in honour of their work keeping a lid on COVID-19 cases on the Island.
Alcohol sales in P.E.I. increased in 2020, even though the COVID-19 pandemic meant the Island saw only a fraction of its regular visitors last year.
P.E.I. confirmed one new case of COVID-19 late Tuesday afternoon, meaning the province now has two active cases out of a total of 208.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Nova Scotia reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and has 44 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases, and 16 active cases.
- New Brunswick has no new cases and 15 active cases.
Also in the news
- Lineups for rapid testing are the norm these days if you are coming into P.E.I., but who gets tested is expected to change as the province opens its borders beyond Atlantic Canada later this month.
- Families with young children should consider waiting to travel until there is a vaccine available for children under 12, says emergency department physician Dr. Trevor Jain.
- P.E.I. has set up extensive facilities to test people for COVID-19 as they enter the province, but not everyone is getting tested.
- The province now has more active businesses than it did before the pandemic started, but the number of jobs has not caught up yet.
- The Gold Cup Parade committee is seeking float proposals from the business community for this year's event, which will see the parade tour through Charlottetown neighbourhoods.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.