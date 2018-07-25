COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, July 14

The P.E.I. economy did better than the national economy in 2020, according to the P.E.I. Statistical Review for the year, which was released Tuesday.

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton is crediting Islanders for supporting local through the pandemic.

Some local businesses on P.E.I. say the province's decision to suddenly drop the mask requirements in indoor spaces caught them off guard.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is disappointed with the province lifting the mask mandate. He said the government should have been more patient.

In some places, such as Charlottetown Airport, masks are still required. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

The NDP of P.E.I. is launching a social media campaign to reinstate the rules mandating masks be worn in indoor public places on P.E.I.

Holland College says masks are no longer required on campus when physical distancing can be maintained. However, the Charlottetown institution said, "we strongly recommend mask use if you are not fully vaccinated."

P.E.I. has no active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, and has 31 active cases.

reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, and has 31 active cases. New Brunswick reported no new cases on Tuesday.

reported no new cases on Tuesday. Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Tuesday and has 20 active cases.

Also in the news

P.E.I. restaurants are experimenting with how to respond to the dropping of mandatory mask rules.

Premier Dennis King announced at a briefing Friday the wearing of masks indoors is no longer mandatory, but it is still strongly recommended for those not fully vaccinated. At the same briefing, King said residents of Atlantic Canada with a PEI Pass will no longer be tested at the border.

Islanders reacted with elation and apprehension to the mask announcement.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

