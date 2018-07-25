Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, July 14

The P.E.I. economy outperformed the national economy in 2020, and the provincial finance minister is thanking Islanders for supporting local.

The dropping of mandatory mask rules catches some businesses off guard

CBC News ·
Retail was among the industries that continued to grow in 2020, despite occasional shortages of goods. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The P.E.I. economy did better than the national economy in 2020, according to the P.E.I. Statistical Review for the year, which was released Tuesday.

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton is crediting Islanders for supporting local through the pandemic.

Some local businesses on P.E.I. say the province's decision to suddenly drop the mask requirements in indoor spaces caught them off guard.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is disappointed with the province lifting the mask mandate. He said the government should have been more patient.

In some places, such as Charlottetown Airport, masks are still required. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

The NDP of P.E.I. is launching a social media campaign to reinstate the rules mandating masks be worn in indoor public places on P.E.I.

Holland College says masks are no longer required on campus when physical distancing can be maintained. However, the Charlottetown institution said, "we strongly recommend mask use if you are not fully vaccinated."

P.E.I. has no active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now