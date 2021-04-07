COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, April 7

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the Atlantic bubble is still on track to open April 19.

Dr. Trevor Jain of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital takes your questions on COVID-19, including on vaccine effectiveness, nasal swabs, and self-isolation.

Starting April 12, Islanders aged 55 and up may book an appointment at one of 12 P.E.I. pharmacies to receive an AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

Two previously announced cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island have been determined to be the B117 variant.

A P.E.I. woman who had an allergic reaction to her COVID-19 vaccine is still urging people to get it.

Installers of pools and hot tubs are being kept busy during the pandemic.

The Island has had 160 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are eight active cases on the Island.

Throughout the Atlantic region:

New Brunswick reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Part of Edmundston region, Zone 4, remains at red alert level, with the rest of the province yellow. Of the 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 133 are in the Edmundston region.

Nova Scotia reported six new cases, while four new variant cases were also identified. Nova Scotia has 36 active cases. The province also announced people coming from Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer have to self-isolate. That allowance was already in place for people from New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday, with three cases active.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 65.

People aged 60-64, with birthdays from January to September.

People 60-64 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

