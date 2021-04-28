COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, April 28

Northumberland Ferries will resume service Monday, but it will carry only large, commercial trucks, and the number of runs will be limited.

At her regular COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison warned Islanders to take heed of what is happening in Nova Scotia in the third wave of the pandemic.

Charlottetown-Belvedere MLA Hannah Bell wants the tourism minister to expand the eligibility for the $3 million tourism activation grant program.

The driver of a tractor trailer was issued a $1,000 ticket Monday for violating Prince Edward Island's Public Health Act, Charlottetown police say.

All Points East Campground in Souris is getting more reservations from Island residents this year. (Submitted by Tanya Calver)

The province is still waiting for information from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization before it makes a decision on how to complete immunization of some young people who have already received a dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite travel restrictions and rising COVID-19 cases, some campgrounds on P.E.I. are still receiving calls from optimistic folks in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. hoping to pitch their tents or park their campers on the Island this summer.

P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 177 positive cases. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Tuesday:

Nova Scotia reported 96 new cases, another single-day record for the province. There are 419 active cases and the province announced more restrictions beginning Tuesday.

reported 96 new cases, another single-day record for the province. There are 419 active cases and the province announced more restrictions beginning Tuesday. New Brunswick reported 24 new cases and one death, a person in their 20s. There are 137 active cases.

reported 24 new cases and one death, a person in their 20s. There are 137 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases for the first time in more than two weeks. It has 24 active cases.

Also in the news

Demand for lobster looks good and there is no inventory from 2020 left, bringing hope for a strong lobster season.

A 39-year-old Prince County man who was supposed to be in self-isolation under COVID-19 rules has been charged with failing to provide a breath sample after police in Kensington suspected him of impaired driving.

After struggling through 2020, P.E.I. vehicle dealerships have seen a strong start to 2021, and trucks are leading the way.

A count of homeless people was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but it is going ahead on P.E.I. this week.

A tree in downtown Charlottetown has become a place for people to share their grief and gratitude through what has been a difficult year for many.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 50.

People 40 to 49, with birthdays in the months of January to September.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

