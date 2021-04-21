COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, April 21

This year's UPEI nursing graduates have a lot of options to choose from as they enter the workforce.

Nurses in Atlantic Canada are being asked to help as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits Ontario hard — and some on P.E.I. are starting to step forward.

The child who was hospitalized due to COVID-19 has been discharged, the Chief Public Health Office confirmed. It also reported one new case of COVID-19.

The 2021 edition of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival has been cancelled, after organizers decided public health requirements would still not permit a large-scale event by the time the July 9-11 weekend rolled around.

Nova Scotia is placing new restrictions on who can travel to the province, with exceptions for residents of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, where COVID-19 case counts are low.

A P.E.I. tourism operator is concerned that the federal budget is decreasing support for the industry.

Liberal MP Sean Casey says the support will be there if it is needed.

The Island has seen 174 cases of COVID-19. Thirteen are considered active. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Tuesday:

Nova Scotia reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total active caseload to 68.

New Brunswick had no new cases for the first time in over a month, and stands at 139 active cases. However, the province has confirmed its first case of a blood clot as a result of an AstraZeneca vaccine. The person involved has since recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has two new cases and 27 actives ones.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 50.

Islanders over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Frontline workers over the age of 40 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Non-frontline health care workers needed to maintain health care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

