COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, April 14
P.E.I. festivals and exhibitions are on, but with smaller events this summer
The reopening of the Atlantic bubble has been delayed until May 3, the four Atlantic premiers said in a joint statement released shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
If you were thinking about buying a boat this year, you might already be too late.
About 80 per cent of the workers at the Atlantic Beef Products plant in Albany, P.E.I., have taken advantage of COVID-19 vaccinations offered to them as essential workers.
P.E.I.'s annual festivals and exhibitions are making efforts to put something on this summer, but the events won't be as big as in previous years.
For the second year in a row, Ramadan on P.E.I. will look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prince Edward Island has had 165 known cases of COVID-19. Six are active.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:
- New Brunswick reported four new cases Tuesday and now has 132 known active cases.
- Nova Scotia reported six new cases and now has 45 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has one new case of COVID-19, leaving the province with 11 active cases.
Also in the news
- The 2021 Memorial Cup has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the Charlottetown Islanders sitting atop the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League standings.
- University and college convocations are going ahead on P.E.I., but they'll still look different than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Larger weddings may be possible on P.E.I. this summer.
- There will be no cruise ships visiting P.E.I. this year but Port Charlottetown is optimistic about 2022, with bookings in place for a record number of visitors.
- Some seasonal residents and others with family connections on P.E.I. are thrilled at the prospect of coming to the Island this summer without the need to self-isolate for 14 days — provided they have proof of vaccination.
- Coffee shops in Charlottetown are delicately discouraging "computer campers" from taking up tables for hours at a time when space is at a premium.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 55.
- Islanders 40-59 years of age with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.
- People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.
- Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
- Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
- Adults living in Indigenous communities.
- Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
- Truck drivers and other rotational workers.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.