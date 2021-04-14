COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, April 14

The reopening of the Atlantic bubble has been delayed until May 3, the four Atlantic premiers said in a joint statement released shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

If you were thinking about buying a boat this year, you might already be too late.

About 80 per cent of the workers at the Atlantic Beef Products plant in Albany, P.E.I., have taken advantage of COVID-19 vaccinations offered to them as essential workers.

P.E.I.'s annual festivals and exhibitions are making efforts to put something on this summer, but the events won't be as big as in previous years.

For the second year in a row, Ramadan on P.E.I. will look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holland College and UPEI have announced plans for spring convocation. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Prince Edward Island has had 165 known cases of COVID-19. Six are active.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

New Brunswick reported four new cases Tuesday and now has 132 known active cases.

reported four new cases Tuesday and now has 132 known active cases. Nova Scotia reported six new cases and now has 45 active cases.

reported six new cases and now has 45 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has one new case of COVID-19, leaving the province with 11 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 55.

Islanders 40-59 years of age with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.