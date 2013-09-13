COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, May 4

Conservation officers on P.E.I. are spending a lot of time following up on calls from the public about people allegedly entering the province illegally and others who aren't following public health measures.

Outbreaks around the Maritimes have prompted the organizers of the 70-Mile Yard Sale in eastern P.E.I. to cancel for the second year in a row.

Charlottetown police handed out another $1,000 fine for hosting a large gathering in defiance of COVID-19 public health rules, the force said in a news release on Monday.

The University of Prince Edward Island is citing the pandemic as one reason it is keeping this year's tuition increase to just one per cent. Holland College announced last week that it is raising its tuition rates by two per cent.

Both Holland College (shown) and UPEI have now set their tuition rates for the fall, when administrators are hoping for a more normal learning environment. (Laura Meader/CBC)

P.E.I. student loan payments are being suspended this year from April 30 to Sept. 30.

The Summerside Farmers' Market is considering its options after a man refused to wear a mask on the premises this weekend, calling market staff "idiots" for wearing them.

After a year-long delay because of the pandemic, the City of Charlottetown has scheduled a public meeting to talk about options for licensing and regulating short-term rentals. It takes place May 17. P.E.I. has 13 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 182 positive cases in total, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia announced 146 new cases of COVID-19 Monday for a total of 943 active cases. The province noted Monday that there is a backlog of swabs awaiting analysis because so many people are being tested.

announced 146 new cases of COVID-19 Monday for a total of 943 active cases. The province noted Monday that there is a backlog of swabs awaiting analysis because so many people are being tested. New Brunswick is reporting 15 new cases and the province's 38th death from COVID-19, a person in their 90s. There are 142 active cases.

is reporting 15 new cases and the province's 38th death from COVID-19, a person in their 90s. There are 142 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has four new COVID-19 cases, and one more aboard a cargo ship docked in Conception Bay that has hosted 12 others. There are 56 active cases in the province.

Also in the news

As the second summer of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches on P.E.I. with an uncertain tourist season ahead, one Island company is making it possible for would-be Japanese tourists to come for a visit — virtually.

Many members of the Island LGBTQ community took part in a COVID-friendly fashion show Saturday in Summerside to highlight the importance of safe spaces.

A new report suggests P.E.I. should collaborate with other islands around the world to reconsider how its tourism industry works in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People aged 30-39 with birthdays from January to June.

People over 40.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.