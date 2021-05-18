COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, May 18

Following a case of COVID-19 at a daycare, people in the industry are saying government needs to do more to make sure paid sick leave is available for workers.

Pharmacists on Prince Edward Island are now delivering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Islanders 40 and over. Last week they stopped administering AstraZeneca-Oxford shots, on the direction of the province.

P.E.I. reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, a person in their 40s who recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

A CBC survey has found support for mandatory vaccinations for school staff among educators.

Some Islanders have been booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments through a bot on Twitter, but few seem to know who is behind the mysterious service.

P.E.I. has nine active cases of COVID-19. There have been 192 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing known active cases to 1,434.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed 10 new cases Monday for a total of 93 active cases.

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including a third case at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton and several new possible exposure sites. The province now has 118 active cases.

Also in the news

The province announced it would be extending border restrictions for another two weeks on seasonal residents, family connections and for some moving to P.E.I.

An Island woman who was recently escorted out of a store by police is asking Islanders to be more understanding of people like her who can't wear masks.

Charlottetown restaurants have started gearing up for patio season and many see patios as a solution to their COVID-19 problems.

P.E.I. continued to be a leader among the provinces in population growth during the pandemic, but not at the pace it was previously.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 16.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

