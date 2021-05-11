COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, May 11

A Charlottetown man was fined $2,500 in court on Monday for hosting a large gathering, with the judge saying his communal living defence was no excuse for breaking public health guidelines.

Here are some of the measures Elections P.E.I. has put in place to ensure people are safe while voting in Cornwall's byelection.

P.E.I. has one new case of COVID-19, public health officials said Monday shortly after the province confirmed someone was fined over public exposures in Charlottetown in the first week of May.

Charlottetown police issued $1,000 tickets to seven people in the early hours of Sunday morning, in connection with a gathering they say exceeded COVID-19 pandemic public health guidelines.

The president of the Maritime Fun Group says some of his operations in Cavendish, P.E.I., will be open by the end of the month and will be available for end-of -year school bookings.

Seasonal hotels and resorts are doing their best to prepare for another uncertain tourism season.

P.E.I. has nine active cases of COVID-19. There have been 187 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The province now has 1,655 active cases.

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases, bringing its active total to 149.

reported 11 new cases, bringing its active total to 149. Newfoundland and Labrador has three new COVID-19 cases, and there are 67 active cases in the province.

Also in the news

Islanders 50 and over could begin booking appointments Monday to get the Moderna vaccine at one of 12 pharmacies.

Friday, three new sites where Islanders might have been exposed to the virus were listed, along with one new case of COVID-19. The sites were in addition to three sites announced Thursday, along with two more cases.

The P.E.I. Women's Institute says littering seems to be getting worse, and is seeing lots of disposable masks that didn't make it to the trash can.

If you're like many Islanders, you're getting out for more walks during these COVID-19 days. Want to find the earliest spring wildflowers during your strolls? Here are some suggestions, from P.E.I. biologist Kate MacQuarrie.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Islanders 16 to 29, with birthdays in the months of January to June.

People over 30.

Islanders over 50 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

Islanders over 55 can book an appointment for an AstraZeneca vaccine at a pharmacy.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.