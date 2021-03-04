COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, March 30

With a restaurant dining discount program proving to be very popular, the province has increased funding for it.

The pandemic has been an isolating time. A class at UPEI found some comfort is sharing stories about that isolation.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer is urging Islanders to continue being eager and enthusiastic about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine despite a decision to halt all use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in the province.

Canada's vaccine advisory committee is recommending immediately suspending the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in Canadians under 55 following reports of rare but potentially fatal blood clots in Europe that appear to be connected to the shot.

Holland College is planning to go ahead with in-person graduations this year despite COVID-19 — but it will have a lingering effect.

A U.S. couple who consider P.E.I. home is desperate for guidance on border rules.

P.E.I. did not report any new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The Island has had 156 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 12 active cases on the Island.

Throughout the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 24 active cases.

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, for a total of 120 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday and has two active cases of COVID-19.

Also in the news

P.E.I.'s first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics opened Monday.

A QMJHL hockey game between Charlottetown and Cape Breton was cancelled Sunday, with some of the Cape Breton players suffering flu-like symptoms.

Dyeing skeins of yarn has brought joy to Amanda Moore during the pandemic, and she's sharing her creations through her new enterprise, Red Island Fibre.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 70.

People aged 65 to 69 with birthdays January to June.

People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.

People 18 to 29 who cannot work virtually and have interactions with the public.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

